Disaster Preparedness
Wildfire
Your Home and Yard
- Follow all local building, fire and hazard abatement codes
- Install a smoke detector on each level of your home and test them at least once a month
- Clear combustible vegetation in a 100-foot radius from any structure
- Download the Wildfire Guide (READY, SET, GO!) for more information on how to better safeguard your family, property, and possessions.
When Fire Approaches
- Evacuate immediately when directed by public safety officials or when danger is perceived – Don’t wait to evacuate!
- Place your disaster kit along with valuables and other essentials in your vehicle
Earthquake
Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety
- Fix potential hazards
- Create a disaster plan
- Create a disaster supplies kit
- Fix your building's potential weaknesses
- During earthquakes and aftershocks: Drop, Cover, and Hold On
- After the earthquake, check for injuries and damage
- When safe, continue to follow your disaster plan
Pandemic Influenza
Make Good Hygiene a Habit
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay at home if you are sick
What Can I do to Prepare?
- Plan for a disruption in usual services
- Store a two-week supply of water and food
- Learn the facts about influenza
Tsunami
How to Survive on California's Coast
- Know whether you live in a tsunami danger zone by determining the elevation of your home and how far it is from the coast
- If at the coast and the tide rises or recedes rapidly, move immediately inland to higher ground
- If a Tsunami Advisory or Tsunami Warning is issued, all persons currently at the beach or in a low lying coastal area should immediately move to high ground or inland to a safe location. If you cannot get out of the area, as a last resort, move to the 3rd floor or higher of the nearest structure
- Stay away from coastal or low lying areas until an "all-clear" notice has been issued
- Use common sense, do not go to the coast to see a tsunami
- Watch the Tsunamis: Know What to Do video
Flooding
Before the Storm
- Monitor TV and radio for flood warnings
- Know how to shut off electricity at the fuse panel and gas service at the meter
- Keep insurance documents and valuables in a safe-deposit box or move them to upper floors
During and After the Storm
- Don't go near, swim, or drive through flood waters and avoid downed power and broken gas lines
- Follow local instructions regarding the safety of drinking water
Terrorism
If You See Something, Say Something
- A key element in our nation's effort to protect ourselves against crime and terrorism is the concept that homeland security begins with hometown security.
- Know The Eight Signs of Terrorism
What Should You Do in the Event of an Attack?
- Remain calm and be aware of your surroundings
- Have a disaster plan ready
- Be ready for instructions to shelter in place or to evacuate, and follow the instructions of local officials on any other necessary actions
