Disaster Preparedness

Wildfire

Your Home and Yard

  • Follow all local building, fire and hazard abatement codes
  • Install a smoke detector on each level of your home and test them at least once a month
  • Clear combustible vegetation  New Window Icon in a 100-foot radius from any structure
  • Download the Wildfire Guide New Window Icon (READY, SET, GO!) for more information on how to better safeguard your family, property, and possessions.

When Fire Approaches

  • Evacuate immediately when directed by public safety officials or when danger is perceived – Don’t wait to evacuate!
  • Place your disaster kit  New Window Icon along with valuables and other essentials in your vehicle

More Wildfire info...