



AlertSanDiego is for registering your cell phone number, VoIP phone number, and email address only. Listed and unlisted landline phone numbers are already included in the database and do not need to be registered.

The County of San Diego, in partnership with Blackboard Connect Inc., has instituted a regional notification system that will be able to send telephone notifications to residents and businesses within San Diego County impacted by, or in danger of being impacted by, an emergency or disaster. This system, called AlertSanDiego, will be used by emergency response personnel to notify those homes and businesses at risk with information on the event and/or actions (such as evacuation) we are asking them to take. The system utilizes the region's 9-1-1 database, provided by the local telephone company(ies), and thus is able to contact landline telephones whether listed or unlisted. It is TTY/TDD capable.

Because the system uses the 9-1-1 database, only landline numbers are in the system. If you have a Voice over IP (VoIP) or cellular telephone and would like to be notified over that device, or if you would like an email notification, you must register those telephone numbers and/or email address for use by the system.





AlertSanDiego is now available in accessible American Sign Language (ASL).

Accessible AlertSanDiego for American Sign Language (ASL) provides emergency notifications to residents of San Diego County who are deaf, blind, hard of hearing, and deaf/blind before, during, and after a disaster.

Emergency notifications are available to internet and video capable devices, such as computers, cell phones, smart phones, tablet computers, and wireless Braille readers. These alerts are offered in American Sign Language (ASL) video with English voice and text.

Select the Accessible Option during registration to receive AlertSanDiego notifications in American Sign Language (ASL).

Please contact us (alertsd@sdcounty.ca.gov) or view the Frequently Asked Questions for more information. Difficulties viewing the form below? Click here to open a new window.