AlertSanDiego is for registering your cell phone number, VoIP phone number, and email address only. Listed and unlisted landline phone numbers are already included in the database and do not need to be registered.

The County of San Diego, in partnership with Blackboard Connect Inc., has instituted a regional notification system that will be able to send telephone notifications to residents and businesses within San Diego County impacted by, or in danger of being impacted by, an emergency or disaster. This system, called AlertSanDiego, will be used by emergency response personnel to notify those homes and businesses at risk with information on the event and/or actions (such as evacuation, shelter in place, gas leak, missing person, etc.) we are asking them to take. The system utilizes the region's 9-1-1 database, provided by the local telephone company(ies), and thus is able to contact landline telephones whether listed or unlisted. It is TTY/TDD capable.

Because the system uses the 9-1-1 database, only landline numbers are in the system. If you have a Voice over IP (VoIP) or cellular telephone and would like to be notified over that device, or if you would like an email notification, you must register those telephone numbers and/or email address for use by the system.